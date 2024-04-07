Quiboloy sets conditions for him to face the criminal cases against him before a Davao court

Controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy said he will face criminal cases against him if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will assure him he will not be handed over the United States (US) where he is wanted for an alleged sex trafficking scheme and other crimes.

Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), said he is not hiding after a Davao City court issued warrants of arrest against him and five others for violating the Special Protection Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination law.

“Gusto niyo ako lumitaw para harapin ang lahat ng ito? ito ang kundisyon ko, bigyan niyo ako ng guarantiya na hindi mangingialam ang mga puto sa kasong ito sa Pilipinas,” he said in an audio message aired over SMNI on Saturday.

“Bigyan ako ng guarantiyan ng Presidente ng Pilpinas, bigyan ako ng guarantiyan ng Secretary of the Department of Justice Boying Remulla, written po yan,” Quiboloy added.

Quiboloy said National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Medardo de Lemos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil should also give him the same assurance that the US government will not interfere.

He claimed the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and US Embassy are out to get him.

Quiboloy reiterated his belief the US is out to have kidnapped or assassinated.

“Iniingatan ako ng Ama na hindi ako pupunta sa patibong ng tao para mangyari ang kanilang gustong gawin sa akin,” he said.

Quiboloy also wants Senator Risa Hontiveros to stop what he described as sham hearings on the alleged sexual abuses to his followers and instead file cases against him in court.

“Dadalhin ako sa senate. End game babagsak ako sa kamay ng mga puti,” he said.

If his demands are met, Quiboloy vowed to surface and face the criminal cases against him anywhere in the Philippines.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s spokesperson, urged Quiboloy’s followers to convince him to surrender and allow the justice system to take its course. DMS