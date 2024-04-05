「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

4月5日のまにら新聞から

Marcos declares April 10 a regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr observance

［ 102 words｜2024.4.5｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 10 as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadhan.

In a Proclamation No. 514, Marcos said that April 10 is declared as a regular holiday “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Marcos added that declaring Eid’l Fitr, or the Feast of Ramadhan will “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”

The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on April 4. Presidential News Desk

