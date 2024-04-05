AFP to use anti-submarine warfare capabilities during Balikatan

As the military continues to shift its focus on external defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is set to use its anti-submarine warfare capabilities during this year's Balikatan exercise with American forces.

In a radio interview, Balikatan exercise executive agent Col. Michael Logico said that the AFP will showcase their newly acquired capabilities during the Balikatan exercise that will run from April 22 to May 10.

"Yes, we will be utilizing the newly acquired capabilities that were acquired through AFP modernization," he said.

"Once again we will see the participation of our anti-submarine warfare capabilities, our anti air, or anti missile capabilities, our ground self propelled artillery and the aviation assets," he added.

In previous interviews, Logico said the Australian Defense Force and France will also join some activities of the Balikatan exercise. A total of 14 countries including Japan will be observers.

Logico said China is not included in the list of countries that have been mutually agreed by the Philippines and the United States to join this year's Balikatan drills. Robina Asido/DMS