Tulfo, Sara top 2028 presidential survey: Pulse Asia

Senator Raffy Tulfo and Vice President Sara Duterte topped the most recent 2028 presidential survey by Pulse Asia.

According to the poll which was done on March 6 to 10, Tulfo received 35 percent in voter preference while Duterte had 34 percent.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo came in third with 11 percent, followed by Senator Imee Marcos with 5 percent, former senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao with three percent, and Senators Robin Padilla and Risa Hontiveros with two percent and one percent, respectively.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez was also among the top eight choices with 0.5 percent.

Senator Grace Poe led the 2028 vice presidential survey with a 35 percent voter preference.

She was followed by Senator Imee Marcos with 16 percent, Pacquiao and Padilla who both had 14 percent, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri with seven percent, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr with four percent and Romualdez at one percent. Jaspearl Tan/DMS