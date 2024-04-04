Marcos trust ratings fall to above 50 percent: Pulse Asia

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr trust ratings went down to 57 percent last March from 73 percent in December, Pulse Asia said in a survey.

The decline was strongly felt in Mindanao, from 70 percent to 38 percent and slightly in Luzon, from 72 percent to 67 percent.

In the National Capital Region, Marcos' rating reached 55 percent from 76 percent.

Vice President Sarah Duterte's trust rating went down from 78 percent in December to 71 percent in March. Her numbers went down sharply in the National Capital Region where it reached 60 percent from 76 percent. In Mindanao, it lost only one percentage point to 95 percent in March.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's trust ratings went up to 53 percent in March from 51 percent in December while House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez lost nine percentage points to 31 percentage to 31 percent. DMS