Three areas in Metro Manila, other regions suspend face-to-face classes due to extreme heat: DepEd

At least three areas in Metro Manila and other regions in the country suspended face-to-face classes due to extreme heat, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

According to DepEd, the areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) that are implementing alternative delivery modes (ADM) due to hot weather conditions are Quezon City, Caloocan City, and Navotas. These modes include remote learning.

Other areas that also canceled in-person classes include Ilocos (Dagupan City, Municipality of Mangaldan, Municipality of Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan; Municipality of Mapandan, and Municipality of Calasiao), Central Luzon (Malolos City, Calumpit, Bulacan; and Angeles City), Polangui, Albay in the Bicol Region; Western Visayas (Iloilo City, Silay City, Himamaylan, Bago City, Bacolod, Negros Oriental, Passi City, Iloilo, San Carlos City, Guimaras, and Sipalay), Eastern Visayas (Maasin Central School, Maasin City; and Municipality of Biliran); Zamboanga Peninsula (Pagadian City Pilot School and Buenavista Integrated School, Zamboanga City); and SOCKSARGEN (Municipality of Banga, Municipality of Tantangan, and Municipality of Polomolok in South Cotabato; General Santos, Sultan Kudarat; Municipality of Maasim, Sarangani; Carmen Central District, President Roxas North, and Kabacan District in Cotabato Province; and Sto Nino, Marbel 3, 4, and 5; Manuel don Diego, Mangga, and Carpenter Hill in Koronadal City).

Based on data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the top three areas with the highest temperatures on Tuesday were San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, 37.3 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao, 37.2; an Subic, 36.4.

At the Science Garden in Quezon City, the mercury was at its highest at 2 pm at 35.7 degrees,

Department of Health spokesman Undersecretary Eric Tayag said they agree with the decision of the LGUs not to risk the health of students by having them attend in-person classes amid the extreme heat.

"We agree with that (class suspension) because they need to prioritize the condition of our students," said Tayag. ''We can only hope that class suspension will not be for several days," he added.

Tayag said children can be vulnerable to heat stroke, much like adults and the elderly.

"It is common among adults but kids are not spared from suffering heat stroke," said Tayag.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the DOH is actively monitoring cases of heat-related illnesses.

The health chief said high temperatures can lead to heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which carries symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting, and light-headedness.

Prolonged heat exposure, meanwhile, increases the probability of heat stroke, which is a serious condition characterized by loss of consciousness, confusion, or seizures, which can be deadly if left untreated, said Herbosa. DMS-Jaspearl Tan