Deaths from drowning this Holy Week rise: PNP

Twenty-nine people died from drowning during the Holy Week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said: ''So far the Holy Week observance has been generally peaceful but we recorded Holy Week-related incidents.”

Fajardo said as of 6 am, they recorded 56 incidents, including 34 drowning reports, and 10 vehicular crashes.

Out of the 34 drowning reports, 29 died, three were injured and three were missing minors.

She said a majority of the drowning incidents happened in Calabarzon, followed by Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Bicol Region.

“These incidents were recorded in beaches, resorts, and rivers,” Fajardo said over dzBB.

“There are two near-drowning incidents. Fortunately, there were police in the area and they were able to rescue the victims. Unfortunately, in the other private resorts, some victims really drowned and three are still missing,” she added.

Fajardo said the missing victims are in Rosales, Pangasinan; and in Tumauni and Jones, Isabela.

These drowning incidents are less than 63 that were recorded during last year’s observance of Holy Week, she said.

In terms of crime incidents, Fajardo said they monitored four robberies, four acts of lasciviousness, one theft, one fire incident, one case of frustrated homicide, and disobedience to an agent of persons of authority.

Most robberies happened in Central Luzon, followed by Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, and Eastern Visayas, she added.

Fajardo said the PNP will be on heightened alert until Monday.

“We are on heightened alert today because we are expecting people who spent their long vacation in the provinces to return, that’s why the police are deployed in major thoroughfares, recreational areas, and of course in the bus terminals, seaports and airports,” Fajardo said.

“We will be on heightened alert until tomorrow and depending on the prevailing situation our regional directors can extend it if they think it is needed,” she said.

The police are also monitoring the security situation in Mindanao as they observe Ramadan and they will be implementing “Oplan Summer Vacation” starting April 1. Jaspearl Tan/DMS