Two missing environmental activists in Pangasinan reunited with their families

The two who were allegedly abducted in San Carlos City in Pangasinan last week are alive and have reunited with their families.

A fact-finding team said in a statement Francisco Dangla III and Joxell Tiong are no longer in the hands of their captors.

The captors were not named.

“While they are still reeling from their harrowing ordeal, we hope that in due time, Eco and Jak will be able to fully recount the details of their abduction and subsequent release,” it said, referring to the activists’ surnames.

Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay, who is part of the fact-finding mission team, declined to give details on how Dangla and Tiong escaped, adding the two activists will give details in a statement or a press conference.

The activists were on board a tricycle when armed men riding a motorcycle abducted them in Barangay Polo last March 22 at around 8 p.m.

Dangla is the spokesperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) in Pangasinan while Tiong, is the coordinator of Kabataan Party list in the province. DMS