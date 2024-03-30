Catholic devotees join Senakulo in Makati on Good Friday

A youth organization on Friday enacted the 'Way of the Cross' as part of the Holy Week tradition in a church in Makati City.

Adrian Redoblado, 32, a former actor who portrayed Jesus Christ in 2011 and is now the director of this play, mentioned that they refer to this dramatization as the 'Way of the Cross.' It is performed every Good Friday, at Barangay Pio Del Pilar.

He said the dramatization was participated in by around 80 to 100 youth members of Salesian Parish Youth Ministry of San Ildefonso Parish.

Redoblado explained that "the difference of this (play) compared to the Senakulo is that the Senakulo is much more detailed."

He said "the dramatization lasts for almost 3 hours. It starts at 8 am with the first station (depicting Jesus being condemned to death), and ends at the 14th station (Jesus is placed in the sepulchre) at 10:45 am.

Reblado explained that the scene portraying "the resurrection of Jesus Christ cannot be witnessed today because it is for Sunday, and it's in church." Eric Acidre/DMS