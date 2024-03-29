DOH says pertussis cases '20 times more' than last year

The Department of Health (DOH) said pertussis cases are ''20 times more'' in January 1 to March 16 this year from the same period in 2023.

There are 568 pertussis cases compared to 26 in the three-month period in 2023.

But the DOH said from 149 cases during February 18 and February 25, it has gone down to 28 cases from March 10 to 16.

''The DOH is cautious in interpreting the trend as the number of cases may still change as there may be late consultations and reports,'' it said.

meanwhile, Cavite was placed under a state of calamity due to the outbreak of pertussis.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution no. 3050-2024 was passed during an emergency full council meeting last March 27.

The resolution noted that with risks posed by the outbreak, "it is deemed appropriate that the Province of Cavite be placed under a state of calamity and necessary funds shall be utilized to provide effective response" in addressing the outbreak.

It also mentioned that as of March 25, 2024, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer, through the Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit reported that there were a total of 36 cases with six deaths in 12 cities and municipalities in Cavite.

The resolution also state that according to the World Health Organization, pertussis also known as whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection cause by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, which spreads easily from person to person mainly through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.

It also stresses that "the disease is most dangerous in infants." Robina Asido/DMS