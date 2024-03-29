Marcos renews commitment to preserving inclusivity, respect for diverse culture in BARMM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. renewed his commitment to preserving the importance of inclusivity and respect for diverse culture in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“Today, as your President, I stand before you committed to fulfilling that promise. We have seen progress, and much needs to be done,” President Marcos said in his video message on the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The signing of the CAB between the GPH and the MILF has heralded the start of peace and development in the region.

President Marcos made the remarks while recalling his participation, as a legislator, in drafting the Bangsamoro Basic Law amid various challenges with the passion in mind to preserve and fulfill the promise of an everlasting peace in the Mindanao region.

The CAB paved the way for the BBL.

Under his presidency, the chief executive noted the significant changes in the BARMM.

“Together, we are already enacting vital legislation, ensuring fair elections in 2025, and empowering the Bangsamoro to chart their own prosperous future,” President Marcos said.

“Peace is our legacy, let us build it together,” he added.

The President said the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro lit up hope for peace in the BARMM. Presidential News Desk