More than 50% of Filipino say 1987 Constitution should not be amended: Pulse Asia

More than half of Filipinos said the 1987 Constitution should not be amended , a survey by Pulse Asia showed Wednesday.

Based on the poll which was taken from March 6 to 10, 74 percent said it should never be amended and 14 percent said it should be done in the future. Only eight percent said the provisions should be amended now, Pulse Asia said.

Broken down into regions, opposition against amending the Constitution where highest at Mindanao with 91 percent followed by Balance Luzon with 89 percent, Visayas 85 percent and National Capital Region with 81 percent.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri told dzBB that '' the survey shows it is an unpopular move with almost nine out of 10 Filipinos opposed to changing the Charter.''

''These are things to be weighed in and carefully put into consideration by the subcommittee and the Senate as a whole,'' he added.

The House of Representatives recently approved the Resolution of Both Houses while the Senate has yet to approve it. It is the Senate that was tasked by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to see if economic provisions were deemed restrictive.

Around 72 percent of Filipinos have heard, read, or watched something about the proposed Charter change.

Twenty-seven percent of Filipinos admitted they have little to no knowledge about proposed changes to the Charter, 22 percent said they know enough about it, and four percent claim to know a great deal about it.

Metro Manila is said to have the most awareness about Charter change at 86 percent followed by the rest of Luzon at 72 percent, Mindanao at 68 percent, and Visayas at 64 percent.

In terms of socioeconomic status, classes A, B, and C were shown to be the most aware at 85 percent compared to classes D and E at 71 percent and 63 percent, respectively.

Overall, 48 percent of Filipinos admit to having little knowledge of the proposed amendments.

More than half or 62 percent in Metro Manila said they knew a little about Charter change, followed by Visayas at 51 percent and Balance Luzon at 50 percent.

All socioeconomic classes with little awareness were at 48 percent. Jaspearl Tan/DMS