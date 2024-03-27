Marcos orders online platform to monitor El Nino, La Nina phenomena activated

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday ordered the activation of the El Nino Oscillation Online Platform (ENOP), a centralized “repository of data” for the understanding, monitoring and addressing the impacts of El Nino and La Nina phenomena in the Philippines.

Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. made the announcement in a Palace briefing that the ENOP is a platform created to address the five priority sectors in the El Nino and La Nina action program such as food, water, health, public safety and energy.

The website can be accessed through https://enop@ndrrmc.gov.ph.

Solidum added the public can access the platform to know more about the condition of the different sectors, and the intervention of the government agencies that can help them prepare for the effects of El Nino and La Nina. The portal also provides the public with measures that enable them to contribute to the solutions.

“The citizens can also report what they observe on the ground and there’s a citizen survey that can be used ? there’s a QR code in the website ? and this can be easily accommodated through a dashboard,” Solidum said.

He added that an exclusive dashboard or platform was designed for local government units for a more detailed reporting that can also be used by national agencies for appropriate action and response.

Solidum further stated that the website can be easily navigated, showing the forecast and the actual El Nino affected areas. Presidential News Desk