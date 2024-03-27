Fil-Chinese business group head says trade links should continue despite maritime tension

Amid tensions between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc.(FFCCCII) urged the two countries to continue trading.

“Despite the complex geopolitical challenges of our time, I remain steadfast and hopeful In my conviction that the path to peace and prosperity lies in the steadfast economic cooperation between our two countries. Peace is not going to be attained in the West Philippine Sea. Peace is going to be attained through trade,” FFCCCII president Cecilio Pedro in a speech delivered at a forum.

“We have to trade with each other in spite of the West Philippine Sea. That is peace. So we have to set aside our problems in the West Philippine Sea and continue trade to foster better understanding, and hopefully better trade among two countries, the Philippines and China. Let us draw inspiration from the rich tradition of over a thousand years of vibrant bilateral, trade, and cultural exchanges?a testament to the endurance of our shared heritage as entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates of peace,” he added.

“In unity and cooperation, let us help each other strengthen our relationship and trade between the Philippines and China,” he said.

Pedro also called on exporters to take advantage of this year’s Canton Fair, the world’s largest trading event.

He said that the participation of Filipinos in the fair “underscores the enduring partnership between our two nations rooted in centuries of shared history and mutual prosperity.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS