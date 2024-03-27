India supports Philippines in South China Sea issue

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed support for the Philippines in upholding its sovereignty in areas within its territory in the disputed South China Sea following last weekend's water cannon attack that heavily damaged a Philippine vessel and injured at least three navy personnel.

In a joint press briefing with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Jaishankar stressed a rules-based order in the waters being claimed by China nearly in its entirety despite a 2016 decision by an international tribunal.

"We are convinced that the progress and prosperity of this region Is best served by staunch adherence to a rules-based order, the UNCLOS. It is particularly important in that regard as it is the constitution of the seas. All parties must adhere to it in its entirety both in letter and in spirit. I take this opportunity to firmly reiterate India's support to the Philippines for upholding its national sovereignty," Jaishankar said.

UNCLOS, which means United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea - regarded as the global constitution for the seas signed by 162 nations including Philippines, India and China. Manila has renamed parts of the South China Sea under its territory as West Philippine Sea.

“As the world changes, it is essential that countries like India and the Philippines cooperate more closely to shape the emerging order," Jaishankar said as he stressed that India is “preparing to step up its engagement with the Philippines.”

But China Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in a press conference in Beijing Tuesday that ''maritime disputes are issues between the countries concerned. ''

''Third parties have no right to interfere whatsoever. We urge relevant parties to face squarely the facts and truth on the South China Sea issue, and respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and the efforts of regional countries to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable,'' he said. DMS