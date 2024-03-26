Chinese embassy lodges counterprotest against DFA

The Embassy of China in the Philippines lodged representation on Monday as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned its charge d’affaires over the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal.

"On March 25, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines lodged representations with the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines over the recent illegal trespassing by Philippine resupply vessels into waters adjacent to Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal)," the Embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, the DFA announced that it summoned the Charge d’affaires, a.i. (ad interim) of the Chinese Embassy to protest the harassment of the Chinese ships against the Philippine vessels involved in the rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed BRP Sierra Madre.

In its representations, the "Embassy pointed out that the Philippines, in violation of its own words and in disregard of China’s strong opposition communicated clearly to the Philippine side until the eleventh hour, sent two Philippines Coast Guard vessels and one resupply vessel to intrude into the adjacent waters of Ren’ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao on March 23, only 18 days after the last resupply mission, attempting to transport construction materials to the illegally 'grounded' warship for its reinforcement."

"It was a deliberate and provocative move that infringed upon China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea. The China Coast Guard in response has implemented lawful regulation, interception, and expulsion in a reasonable and professional manner," it stated.

The Embassy also reiterated its position "that Ren’ai Jiao is part of China’s Nansha Qundao" and that "China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren’ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters".

"China’s sovereignty and relevant rights and interests in the South China Sea are established in the long course of history, and are solidly grounded in history and the law. The so-called 2016 arbitration award is illegal, null and void. China does not accept or recognize it, and will never accept any claim or action based on the award," it stated.

"China remains committed to resolute measures in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.?China urges the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocation and return to the right track of dialogue and consultation in real earnest to find a proper way to manage the situation so as to jointly preserve the peace and stability in the South China Sea," the Embassy added.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing has also lodged the same demarche with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Department remains committed to take all appropriate diplomatic actions to protest the violation of the Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction and violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS," DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said

"As mentioned in the NTF- WPS Statement of 23 March 2024, the Philippines will not be deterred by threats or hostility, from exercising its legal rights over its maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of the Philippine EEZ and continental shelf," she added.

In a statement, the DFA also "thanks the international community for their continued expressions of support to the Philippines and the defense of the international order based on international law."

It also noted that to date, some 21 partner countries have issued a statement of support to the Philippines following the recent harassment of Chinese ships to Philippine resupply vessels in Ayungin Shoal.

Daza said 21 partner countries who have issued their statement of support includes "Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, EU, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States." Robina Asido/DMS