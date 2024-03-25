China warns Philippines of ''potential consequences'' if it does not halt '' infringement and provocation''

China warned that the Philippines will face '' potential consequences'' if it continues with its infringement and provocation in the South China Sea.

In a press briefing Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the Philippines intruded into the adjacent waters of Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) of Nansha Qundao (Spratly Islands), in an attempt to send construction materials to BRP Sierra Madre, which he called an “illegally grounded” military vessel.

“The Philippines should immediately stop its infringement and provocation, and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Lin said.

“If the Philippines insists on going its own way, China will continue to adopt resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.?The Philippines should be prepared to bear all potential consequences,” he added.

He said the China Coast Guard took “necessary measures” against the Philippines to protect its rights by “firmly obstructing” its vessels” and foiling attempts to enter the area.

Lin maintained that Nansha Qundao and its nearby waters, including Ren’ai Jao have always been a part of China based on history and that they are complying with international law. Jaspearl Tan/DMS