Resort developer cut off some portions of Chocolate Hills: Loyzaga

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the developer of Captain's Peak in Bohol cut off some portions of the world-famous Chocolate Hills.

In a radio interview, Loyzaga said it is one of the things that she noticed when she visited the tourist site on Thursday.

"Yesterday, I saw that the development of this project cut off some portions of the hills in order to design and execute their project," she said.

"The cut in some hills to execute the design of the developer is very obvious," she added.

Loyzaga said the hills which are declared as protected areas should be maintained.

As they flew over the hills during her visit, Loyzaga said there were other establishments that violated the law for the protected areas like Chocolate Hills.

"We saw that Sagbayan peak also cut off the top portion of Chocolate Hills to establish a concrete platform, we are now trying to know everything about these," she said.

Loyzaga said the DENR is coordinating with the Department of Tourism and other concerned government agencies to determine what really happened in Chocolate Hills. Robina Asido/DMS