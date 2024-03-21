Quezon cops file double murder charges vs four suspects in killing of Japanese woman and her mother

The Quezon provincial police filed double murder charges against four suspects involved in the murder of a Japanese woman and her mother who were found dead in Tayabas City last week.

In a statement released Tuesday, Quezon Provincial Police Office (PPO) Provincial Director Col. Ledon Monte said it has finished its probe by the Tayabas City Police Station filing formal charges against the four suspects in the killing of Mai Motegi and her mother Lory Litada.

Monte did not reveal the suspects but earlier reports said these were three men and one woman.

Police also filed an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) with the prosecutor’s office since one of the suspects is a passport holder.

Monte said the charges were based on the testimonies of witnesses and evidence.

“With the filing of formal charges against the suspects, we can say that the case is deemed cleared,” Monte said in a statement.

Monte previously announced that Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Motegi, which was created to investigate the case, had identified the four persons of interest as suspects and were pinpointed by witnesses as responsible for the deaths of the mother and daughter.

He added that the SITG late Monday supervised the implementation of a search warrant in the house where the murder occurred and they were able to seize 136 pieces of 10,000 “lapad” or Japanese yen, P 30,000.00, and other evidence that support the testimonies of the witnesses.

Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Kenneth Lucas thanked the members of SITG Motegi and the witnesses for helping them resolve the case.

“I extend my gratitude to those who contributed to the progress and resolution of this case including witnesses who came forward with crucial information, and the community for their support. The PNP Calabarzon will continue implementing the rule of law and ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the region,” Lucas said in a separate statement. Jaspearl Tan/DMS