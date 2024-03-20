Senate issues arrest order vs Quiboloy

The Senate on Tuesday issued an arrest order against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy for “unduly refusing” to appear at its inquiry into his alleged crimes, including rape and human trafficking.

According to the arrest order, Quiboloy did not attend the hearings and sent his lawyer to represent him at the hearings of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality scheduled on January 23, February 19, and March 5.

“Therefore upon motion of the undersigned chairperson and seconded by Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III, the Committee, during the March 5, 2024 hearing, hereby cites Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy in contempt of the Committee, and of the Senate, and ordered arrested and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms until such time that he will appear and testify in the Committee, or otherwise purges himself of that contempt,” the arrest order read.

The Senate Sergeant-at-Arms was directed to implement the order within 24 hours.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the panel, signed the order.

In a statement, Zubiri said: “Pursuant to our duly published Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation and the Rules of the Senate, it is ministerial for me to sign the order of arrest. We are signing the order to protect our Committee system, to preserve the Senate's power of inquiry with process to enforce it. Should the witness appear during the next hearing and purge himself of contempt, there will be no need to order his arrest.”

“We reiterate that the purpose of the order of arrest is not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling,” he added.Jaspearl Tan/DMS