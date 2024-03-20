US hosts trilateral summit with Japan, Philippines on April 11

The United States will host a trilateral summit with Japan and the Philippines on April 11, the White House announced on Tuesday.

''At the summit, the leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," a White House statement said.

"The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan."

The White House statement came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a visit to Manila where he met President Ferdinand Marcos and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Japan Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa was originally set to be in the Philippines to meet Blinken and Manalo but scheduling conflicts emerged.

"I think a new horizon of cooperation is also incredibly promising, but it is also building on the very strong foundation of our countries," Blinken told Marcos during their meeting in Malacanang last Tuesday.

The trilateral meeting comes as the three countries expressed concern over the growing aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea

"Even with dealing with those other challenges, our focus, our engagement, our commitment, to Indo pacific, at large and to the relationship, alliance between US and Philippines in particular, is more than rock solid. It’s the absolute priority of

President Biden, that's why he asked me to be here," Blinken said.

Marcos lauded how Blinken pushed through with the visit.

"I am happy that… this chance to come by and visit with us and perhaps, it wasn't that ideal with how [our outings] are progressing with the rest of the world," Marcos said.

In his joint press conference with Manalo, Blinken said these '' waterways are critical to the Philippines, to its security, to its economy. But they're also critical to the interests of the region, the United States and the world.''

It's why we stand with the Philippines and stand by our ironclad defense commitments, including under the Mutual Defense Treaty,” Blinken said.DMS