LRT-1 to halt operations from March 27 to 31

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) will halt its operations towards the end of Holy Week to give way to its maintenance activities.

In an advisory, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced that it will temporarily suspend LRT-1 operations from Baclaran Station to Fernando Poe Jr. Station from March 27 to 31.

“This is to facilitate the annual preventive maintenance activities and the mandatory testing activities related to the Alstom signaling system for LRT-1 Cavite Extension project,” the LRMC said in a statement.

Normal operations will resume on April 1, it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS