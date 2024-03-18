PNP on heightened alert during Holy Week

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on heightened alert during the Holy Week, which begins on March 24 until March 30, and they are giving police regional directors to raise it to full alert.

PNP Public Information Office head Col. Jean Fajardo said they have not monitored any threats so far.

“ But we won’t be complacent. We will continue to coordinate with our counterparts, especially with the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) who are our partners in providing security to the public during these upcoming days,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said they will be deploying 34,000 personnel for Holy Week and 7,000 tourist police in tourist spots.

In a separate interview, PCG Admiral Ronnie Gavan said they are ready to inspect ships and passengers at seaports nationwide during Holy Week.

“The stations and the substations nationwide are ready to provide pre-departure inspections. We will also check if the ships are seaworthy and if they have given a passenger manifest,” Gavan told dzBB.

Gavan assured the public that there would be enough ships to accommodate travelers who would be visiting their provinces.

He added that they have 305,000 personnel which will be enough to patrol the country during the observance. Jaspearl Tan/DMS