3月18日のまにら新聞から

Four soldiers killed in ambush in Maguindanao del Sur: PNP

［ 102 words｜2024.3.18｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said four soldiers belonging to the 40th Infantry Division were killed in an ambush Sunday morning in Maguindanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told dzBB that the soldiers were returning to their camp after buying supplies when they were ambushed.

Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, in a statement, said it believes the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were behind the ambush which took place at Barangay Tuayan Mother.

''The Philippine Army condemns the ''senseless, treacherous and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group,'' said Galido. DMS

