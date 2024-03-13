DFA hopes Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers will be enacted soon

Amid the recent Houthi attack that killed two Filipino seafarers, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expressed hopes the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers will be enacted as soon as possible.

In a Palace interview on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the agency respects the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to delay the signing of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers but he hopes that it will be passed right away.

"Could have believed that any law which would improve the lot of seafarers should be signed as soon as possible. We fully respect the President and the legislators desire to improve the bill as it is but certainly we’d like to see a bill come out ? a law passed," he said.

"Yes but not so soon that they forget whatever they wanted to fix... But I hope it will pass right away," he added.

The proposed bill that seeks to recognize and protect the rights of the Filipino seafarers was certified as urgent by the President Ferdianan Marcos Jr. last September 2023.

It was supposed to be signed into law last February 26, 2024, but was later withdrawn by the House of Representatives. Robina Asido/DMS