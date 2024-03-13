「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

3月13日のまにら新聞から

Marcos arrives in Berlin for a three-day working visit in Germany

［ 149 words｜2024.3.13｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived at the Brandenburg International Airport in Berlin, Germany for a three-day working visit along with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and the Philippine delegation.

The plane carrying Marcos and his delegation arrived at 9:49 pm local time (4:49 am in Manila).

Marcos and the First Lady were warmly welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to Germany Irene Susan Natividad and some select personnel from the Philippine Embassy in Berlin.

The chief executive and his delegation will have a three-day working visit in Berlin where he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discuss the Philippine government’s efforts to tap Germany’s expertise on renewable energy.

Marcos said the Philippines is seeking Germany’s assistance for the country’s energy transition efforts as well as on manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, innovation and startups, IT-BPM, and minerals processing.

The President will also meet with the Filipino community in Berlin. Presidential News Desk

