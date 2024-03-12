PNP ready to implement arrest warrant vs Quiboloy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ready to implement an arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy when it is issued.

In an interview in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) Information Office chief Col. Jean Fajardo said so far there were no coordination with the PNP but she assures the police's readiness to assist the Department of Justice or the Department of Foreign Affairs if an order against Quiboloy was issued.

"For now, there is no coordination yet with the PNP with respect to the pending cases of Pastor Quiboloy in US jurisdiction. In such a case, it should be the DOJ which should take cognizance of these cases," she said.

Last week, the DOJ said the Philippine government has not yet received a request from the United States for the extradition of Quiboloy following the order unsealing of the arrest warrants by Central District of California Judge Terry Hatter Jr. against the pastor and his co-accused.

The warrants of arrest were issued against Quiboloy in California for his alleged involvement in committing the crimes of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

Fajardo explained that an instruction from higher authorities should be issued for the PNP to be able to assist in the implementation of foreign court orders.

“There is no extradition request received yet by the DOJ from the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA),” Assistant Justice Secretary Mico Clavano said. Robina Asido/DMS