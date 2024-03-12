House committee to tackle resolution on amending eco provisions of 1987 Constitution

The House Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 7, a measure that seeks to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, has been sent to the Committee on Rules on Monday.

House Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe, chairperson of the rules panel, said he expects plenary debates on the measure to be “shorter” and more “exhaustive”.

Dalipe said it is included in their calendar of business and hearings are scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved on second reading.

“We will give all members of the House of Representatives who would want to discuss, interpolate, and debate on the matter,” he said at a press briefing.

Cagayan de Oro Rep. Lordan Suan said the length of deliberations of the RBH 7 shows that the lower chamber was “really sincere in coming up with a good bill, with a good measure that is exhaustively discussed”.

For their part, Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David Suarez and 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Rodge Gutierrez said senators do not need further convincing to pass RBH 6, the Senate’s version of the economic Charter change.

This was in response to Senator Sonny Angara stating that he would have difficulty gaining the support of fellow senators.

Suarez said that asking President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to convince senators to push for the economic amendments was “too much”.

“I think they have many numerous hearings about economic amendments for our constitution and that should be sufficient information and knowledge for the good Senators to determine why it is necessary for our country, similar to what we did in the House. We’ve conducted hearings that lasted up until 11 pm in the evening, just so that we can weigh the pros and cons of amending our constitution,” Suarez said

Suarez also gave the assurance that the sponsors would be ready to defend the amendments. Jaspearl Tan/DMS