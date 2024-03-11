Three plebiscites in Marawi held successfully: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday three plebiscites in Marawi City went off without successfully.

In a statement on late Saturday, the Comelec said the turnout of plebiscites held in Barangays Dulay Proper, Kilala, and Patani were held with a ''historic'' turnout of 93.73 percent.

"The historic high voter turnout and the resounding 'yes' votes clearly show that democracy is not merely alive, but vibrant and thriving in the Islamic City of Marawi," Comelec said.

On Saturday, Comelec held plebiscites for the proposed creation of Barangays Sultan Corobong, Sultan Panoroganan, and Angoyao into distinct and independent barangays in Marawi City.

Out of the 2,265 registered voters of the three barangays, a total of 2,123 persons voted.

The results showed that 2,121 voted 'yes' votes to ratify creating three new barangays while only two voted 'no'.

For Barangay Sultan Corobong, created from Barangay Dulay Proper, there were a total of 395 registered voters with 387 casting their ballot (387 yes, 0 no) for a 97.97 percent turnout.

For Barangay Sultan Panoroganan, which came from Barangay Kilala, there were a total of 635 registered voters with 597 casting their ballots (597 yes, 0 no) for a 94.01 percent turnout.

For Barangay Angoyao, created from Barangay Patani, there were a total of 1,235 registered voters with 1,139 casting their ballot (1,137 yes, 2 no) for a 92.22 percent turnout.

With the creation of the three new barangays, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra may appoint temporary officials. DMS