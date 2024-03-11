77% of Filipinos willing to fight vs foreign enemy: OCTA survey

A recent OCTA Research survey showed that 77 percent, or three out of four Filipinos, are willing to fight against a foreign enemy.

Meanwhile, 23 percent said they were not willing to fight for the Philippines.

The Tugon ng Masa survey was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2023.

Among the age groups, the highest number of respondents who said they were willing to defend the country were those aged 45-54 years old at 87 percent while those aged 65 to 74 years old were the most unwilling at 31 percent.

Across major study areas, the poll revealed that 60 percent of adult Filipinos were willing to fight, with Mindanao having the highest rate at 84 percent while Visayas had the lowest rate at 62 percent.

Among the socioeconomic classes, Class D was shown to be the most willing at 80 percent, followed by Class E at 68 percent while Classes A, B, and C were all at 67 percent.

The poll also showed that Filipinos with vocational education were the most willing to fight at 86 percent, followed by individuals who have attained high school education at 79 percent, those with informal or elementary attainment at 74 percent, and the lowest were those in college at 70 percent. Jaspearl Tan/DMS