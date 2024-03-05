House probe sought on alleged presence of pests at NAIA, other issues

A House lawmaker filed a resolution that seeks to investigate issues linked to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), following reports of some terminals being infested with bedbugs and rats.

In House Resolution No. 1615, OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa Magsino said the infestation was a “matter of public health safety.

Magsino said NAIA’s reputation was suffering due to “underinvestment” and “mismanagement.

“The NAIA, despite being the country’s main gateway has suffered from underinvestment and mismanagement, making it earn the unwelcome distinction of being named among the worst airports in the world, and recently, the 4th worst airport in Asia for business travelers, to the prejudice of the nation's honor and prospects of the Philippine tourism industry,” the resolution read. Jaspearl Tan/DMS