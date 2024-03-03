Farmers' group said the country has enough pork despite ASF

A farmer's group believed that there is no reason to increase the price of pork meat as the country has enough supply despite the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Luzon.

This was emphasized by Rosendo So, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) president-chairperson in a radio interview on Saturday.

"So far we do not have problems in Visayas, Mindanao. So far, the price there is a little low, only at 180 pesos per kilo for live weight," he said.

"The out-quota that entered last year reached 500 million kilos while the in-quota is only 50 million kilos. So it is not true that it can affect the price," he said.

So noted that compared to Visayas and Mindanao, the supply in Luzon was lessened because of the ASF cases recorded from July to December.

"That is why the (price) here in Luzon is a little higher. The average price of live weight now in Luzon ranges to 195 and 290 to 300 for dress kasim, for liempo around 340 pesos," he said.

So explained that the spread of the ASF in Luzon happened after the use of vaccines from Vietnam was stopped.

"Yeah, after the vaccine from Vietnam was stopped, because there was a trial last year, that is when the spread of ASF started because the vaccine was no yet proven, that is why we call our people not to use the vaccine because it further spread in Luzon, that is the problem," he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. expressed optimism that a vaccine for African Swine Fever that has been hounding the hog industry since 2019 will be available in the country before year end.

Laurel said a Vietnamese and an American company are now seeking Food and Drug Administration accreditation for their ASF vaccines while another Vietnamese firm and Thai firm are also planning to apply for vaccine approval.

“The good news is there are already vaccines that are on the way that may be accredited within the year by the FDA with assistance from DA,” he said.

"Hopefully, we can eradicate ASF by next year,” he added.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the ASF has greatly reduced the local swine production, with year-end inventory falling from a record high 12.8 million hogs in 2020 to 9.94 million heads in 2021.

"Most of the reduction came from small holds whose inventory dropped to 7.18 million in 2022 from a high of 9.44 million in 2020. At the end of September last year, total inventory declined to 9.86 million heads from 10.1 million in the same period in 2022," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS