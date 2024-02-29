Marcos urges Quiboloy to attend House, Senate inquiries on his alleged crimes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday called on Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to come out and face Congress on its inquiry over the criminal allegations against him.

“I would just advise him that, just, kung mayroon naman siyang sasabihin, if … he has an opportunity in the hearings both in the House (of Representatives) and the Senate to say his side of the story. Kaya po sinasabi niya, hindi totoo lahat ‘yan, hindi totoo, walang nangyayaring ganiyan, ‘di sabihin niya,” Marcos said.

“The best way to defuse that situation for him is to testify before the committees in the House and in the Senate,” he added.

Marcos made the remark a few hours before leaving for Australia on Wednesday. He was asked to comment on Quiboloy’s claims that he and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos are conniving with the US government to assassinate him.

Marcos said he was not yet the President when the cases were filed against him in the US. He said Quiboloy is just making things worse as far as charges filed against him are concerned since he chose to remain in hiding.

The President stood firm that nobody wants to have Quiboloy assassinated. “At pagkaganito, ano nangyayari diyan, hindi siya sisipot. ‘Pag hindi siya sumipot baka ma-contempt siya, tapos tuloy-tuloy. Ay naku, mas malaking gulo. Kung makapunta siya, sagutin niya lahat ng tanong, ‘di tapos na,” he said.

“That’s why my advice for him is to just face the questioning in the House and in the Senate. Marinig natin ang kaniyang side para malaman natin kung ano ba talagang nangyayari dito. We’re trying to be fair here and allowing him, an opportunity and fora to make his case. So, I think he should take advantage of that,” he added.

“Walang may gustong mag-assassinate sa kaniya. Bakit siya i-assassinate, wala namang? why would anyone want him dead? Hindi ko naiintindihan ‘yung sinasabi niya. Bakit siya i-assassinate.”

Marcos left for Australia where he will address the Parliament of Australia upon the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley and further strengthen the bilateral ties between the countries. Presidential News Desk