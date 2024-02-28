Marcos leaves for Australian visit Wednesday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will leave for Canberra Wednesday to strengthen existing bonds of cooperation and discuss new avenues of collaboration with Australia, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said on Tuesday.

In a Palace briefing, Daza said the President will undertake a Guest of Government visit to Australia on February 28-29, upon the invitation of the Governor General David Hurley.

“The visit is envisioned to further cement the strategic partnership that reaffirmed the two countries’ shared interest in regional prosperity and peace,” she said.

“The President’s visit and official activities in Canberra shall further strengthen existing bonds of cooperation and shall enable discussions for new avenues of collaboration, as both the Philippines and Australia look forward to celebrating the 78th anniversary of diplomatic relations later this year,” she said.

During the visit, Marcos is expected to address the parliament of Australia where he will discuss the vision and future under the Philippines-Australia strategic partnership.

Marcos is the first Philippine President to speak before the Australian Parliament.

He will also have a formal exchange of views and insights on various areas of cooperation and regional issues with Australian senior officials including Governor General Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and other Australian Parliamentary leaders.

In September last year, the Philippines and Australia agreed to enhance their relations from comprehensive to a strategic partnership to allow the two countries to expand their cooperation in various areas.

The visit to Canberra is the first leg of Marcos’ visit to Australia. He is also expected to participate on the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on March 4-6, 2024, at the invitation of Albanese.

Australia is ASEAN’s oldest dialogue partner. It’s also one of the most active, dynamic in all fronts, including political security, economic, and social cultural pillars. Presidential News Desk