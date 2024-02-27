PNP to intensify operation vs water pilferage

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will intensify its operation against water pilferage as part of its effort to help the government conserve water amid the anticipated impact of El Nino.

"The PNP will intensify the operations against this pilferage, we can help the water water companies in the conduct of investigation on this water pilferage but definitely as an organization we have this policy on energy and water conservation," Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said on Monday.

"Even without the El Nino, the PNP always has an existing policy on energy and water conservation. All we can (do) is intensify it. We are reminding our personnel on that," he added.

Following the recent landslide that killed over 90 people in Maco, Davao de Oro, Acorda also directed regional police offices to intensify operations against illegal miners and illegal loggers that can contribute to the effect of El Nino.

"In addition to that also because of what we have seen in Davao landslide, I am directing all our regional offices, especially those with mining areas, to intensify operations against irresponsible mining," he said.

"I talked with the Directorate for Operation about running after these kinds of operations, especially on illegal logging. As it can also contribute to our problem in El Nino, " he added. Robina Asido/DMS