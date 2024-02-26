More than 620,000 Japanese visited Japan in 2023, up 1.5% from 2019: JNTO

More than 620,000 Filipinos visited Japan last year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

Based on the data from JNTO, a total of 622,300 Filipino tourists arrived in Japan in 2023.

This was 1.5 percent higher than the pre-pandemic Filipino tourist arrivals in 2019, which translates to 613, 114.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa previously said that the Philippines was the top source of tourists of Japan among the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states.

“People-to-people exchange is flourishing. We would like to keep our country attractive to the Filipino people,” Koshikawa said in a speech on the 64th birthday of the Japanese emperor.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said that 305,580 Japanese tourists arrived in the country in 2023, making Japan the third highest source of international tourists in the Philippines. Jaspearl Tan/DMS