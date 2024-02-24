Five alleged rebels, one cop killed as police, military serve arrest warrant in Bohol

Five alleged rebels, including the top New People's Army (NPA) leader in Bohol, and one policeman were killed in a military and police operation on Friday morning to serve an arrest warrant.

One policeman was wounded, said Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Lt. Col. Israel Galorio, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Visayas Command public affairs chief said the members of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) and 47th Infantry Battalion launched the operation against the Bohol Party Committee (BPC) of the NPA at Barangay Campagao, Bilar around 6:52 am.

One of the fatalities from the side of the rebel group was identified as Domingo Compoc alias Silong, the top NPA leader in Bohol who has a bounty of P2.6 million due to several cases including rebellion, homicide, attempted homicide, multiple murder, frustrated murder, and robbery.

Fajardo said they were about to serve the warrant when they were fired upon.

''The warrants to be served were for murder, attempted murder and attempted homicide,'' she said.

Government forces also recovered six firearms including one M653 assault rifle; one R4 assault rifle; one M16 rifle; and three caliber .45 pistols.

Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, chief of the Visayas Command lauded the troops as he emphasized that "this latest debacle of the CPP-NPA is a clear manifestation of our steadfast commitment on ending the local communist armed conflict in the Visayas region".

"May this send a message to the few remaining members of the CPP-NPA still hiding in the outskirt communities in the region. We will never stop, and we will continue to hunt you down until justice is served for all the atrocities you have committed to our country and people," he said.

Arevalo also called upon the remnants of the NPA in the Visayas region to return to the folds of the law. Robina Asido/DMS