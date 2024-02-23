PNP defends deployment of thousands of cops on EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary on Sunday

Fielding nearly 9,000 police officers in Sunday's 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on is not a supression of freedom of speech but to protect people, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s information officer, made the statement after Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) criticized this move.

Bayan said it seems the government is flexing its police power to suppress the people who are going to celebrate the anniversary of an event that caused the father of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, his family and associates to leave the country in 1986.

Fajardo told Bayan and other leaders of cause-oriented groups they have no intention to prevent them from celebrating the event.

“Karapatan nila na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobin at nirerespeto natin ‘yun,” Fajardo said in a news briefing at Camp Crame.

“We will assist them in making sure na magiging peaceful and quiet ‘yung gagawin nilang mga protest actions,” she said.

At least 8,500 police officers will be deployed to secure the commemoration of the 38th EDSA people power revolt, the PNP said.

Fajardo said at least 6,485 will be fielded Metro Manila and 2,500 in Cebu.

Thousands are expected to join the rally at the corner of EDSA and Ortigas Avenue in Quezon City which will start at around 3:30 p.m.

The rally will be followed by a mass at the EDSA Shrine to be officiated by Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David. DMS