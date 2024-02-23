South Korean group wins bidding for automated voting system

South Korean firm Miru Systems has won the bidding for the full automation system with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project to be used in the 2025 national and local polls.

This ended Smartmatic's deal with the Comelec. Smartmatic has been supplying the Comelec with vote counting machines and other equipment since elections in the Philippines began to be automated in 2010.

In a 12-page unanimous decision, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved the recommendations of the Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) to declare the Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. as the winning bidder for the P18.8 billion contract.

The decision came after the joint venture of Miru Systems tendered a bid offer of P17,988,878,226.55 for the proposed 2025 automated election system (AES).

"More or less, the Comelec will be able to save P800 million with this awarding of project to Miru. Even though they are the lone bidder, we were still able to have some savings," said Comelec Chairman George Garcia in an interview.

In a statement, the South Korean firm thanked the Comelec for giving the project to Miru Systems.

"We are committed to further proving the quality of our machines and manufacturing processes as the Comelec continues to inspect the mass production of our systems according to the poll body's specifications and needs," it said.

Miru was earlier declared ineligible by the SBAC during the 1st round of public bidding due to its lack of English translation of supporting documents as well as having an incomplete undertaking to enter into a joint venture as required by the Comelec.

Once a contract is signed between Comelec and Miru, Garcia said they shall issue a notice to proceed.

After the notice is issued, Garcia said Miru can start manufacturing the voting machines that could last for six months.

The tapping of Miru as the Comelec’s new AES provider comes after the poll body ended its partnership with Smartmatic International last year. DMS