Last batch of Filipinos repatriated from Gaza arrive

The last batch of Filipinos repatriated from Gaza have arrived after over four months since the bombardments began last October.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the last batch of repatriation composed of 14 Filipinos from Gaza arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday.

The repatriated Filipinos were met by DFA and OWWA officials at NAIA and picked up by relatives during their arrival.

"This makes a total of 136 out of the original 137 Filipino nationals in Gaza who have finally been evacuated. This represents all the Filipinos who sought to leave Gaza once the hostilities started," it stated.

Despite the government effort to repatriate all the Filipinos to the conflict affected area, the DFA noted that a Filipino nun decided to stay in Gaza.

"The only Filipino citizen left in Gaza is a Filipino nun who has decided to stay. The Philippine Embassy in Amman is monitoring her situation," said DFA.

It also noted that the successful operation is inline with the "directive of the President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) issued last year to ensure the safety of all the Filipinos in Gaza."

"As in previous repatriations from Gaza, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo provided each family with financial assistance before they flew back to Manila," the DFA said. Robina Asido/DMS