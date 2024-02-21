MCA is not directed towards any country: PAF

The Maritime Cooperative Activity of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with its allied forces is not directed towards any countries, an Philippine Air Force (PAF) official said on Tuesday.

Col. Ma Consuelo Castillo, PAF public affairs office chief issued her statement after China's Southern Theater Command again accused the Philippines of stirring up trouble in the South China Sea by organizing joint patrols with its allied countries.

Castillo stressed that the PAF "participation in this combined air patrol, which is part of the 3rd iteration of the (Maritime Cooperative Activity) MCA between AFP and USINDOPACOM, is part of our commitment to enhance operational jointness and interoperability with our allies while promoting regional security and stability."

"As pronounced by HQS (headquarters of the) AFP, the MCA is in no way directed towards any country and the activity is in accordance with the international rules based order, as we were operating within our territory and within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone," she said.

Castillo said three FA-50s of the Philippine Air Force and a B-52H bomber aircraft of the United States Pacific Air Force carried out the combined air patrol operation from 90 nautical miles west of Candon, Ilocos Sur to 50 nautical miles northwest of Lubang, Mindoro on Monday.

"This cooperative activity aims to bolster cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts, thereby enhancing interoperability between its Air Forces," she said.

"With this activity, the PAF underscores its commitment and readiness to support the AFP's efforts in safeguarding the national territory and sovereign rights, and upholding regional peace and security," she added. Robina Asido/DMS