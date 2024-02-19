Soldiers allowed to use TikTok, other social media apps if it would not compromise military security: AFP

Soldiers could use TikTok, a social media app created by Chinese firm ByteDance, as long as they do not compromise the security of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), its spokesperson said Sunday.

In a radio interview, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla clarified that only soldiers whose phones are connected to the military network are banned from using TikTok.

“That directive has been there since 2021. So this all serves as a reminder. Just for a point of clarification, what we are specifically banning are those that are connected to the military network. So for those who are using (their phones) for personal purposes, that’s their inkling and their choice. We would say it is not authorized if they connect their phones to military networks. But if not they have to err on the side of caution,” Padilla said.

“Of course, they have to carry themselves in a manner that when they do TikTok, they appear as officers, gentlemen, and ladies. So that’s what we remind them…As long as they do not compromise communication security and of course, physical security of the camp. Like they should not divulge the layout of the camps,” she added.

She also said soldiers are not allowed to use uniforms in their TikTok posts.

Padilla said if some military personnel compromise the AFP’s security by using TikTok or other social media apps, the penalty would depend on how severe the situation is in terms of the data leaked or what was compromised in the communication security.

“In our case, we leave it to the ground commanders. We have what we call the powers of the commanding officer. So, they will be conducting the investigation accordingly and give the necessary sanction,” Padilla said.

Last year, the National Security Council (NSC) created a special task group to study the possible banning of the use of TikTok among government security personnel due to concerns that the app is being used by China for espionage.

Several countries including the United States, Canada, and India have prohibited their government employees from using the app. Jaspearl Tan/DMS