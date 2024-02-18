Task Force El Nino closely monitoring water, power supply, food prices amid strong dry spell: PCO official

Task Force El Nino is closely monitoring various sectors in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive amid the strong El Nino phenomenon now being experienced by the country.

“In terms of what is being monitored at kung ano po iyong binabantayan ng task force, ayon na rin sa direktiba ng ating Pangulo, iyan po ang food security, ang water supply, power supply, health at saka po iyong kung magkakaroon po ng pagtaas sa mga presyo,” Task Force spokesman and Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama said in a news forum in Quezon City.

According to Villarama, there is reported damage so far in terms of agriculture?in rice and corn particularly in two regions?Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

There are other regions now affected by the dry spell but authorities have yet to receive a report on the extent of damage to those areas, he added.

In terms of temperature, Villarama said that based on the latest briefer by the state weather bureau last Thursday, the temperature could reach 36.5 degrees in Metro Manila and could go as high as 40 degrees in Nothern Luzon.

Villarama reported during a Malacanang press briefing last Tuesday that there are 41 provinces already affected by El Nino.

“Iba-iba pong conditions iyon eh. So, mayroon dry conditions which is two consecutive months of below normal rainfall, mayroon pong labing pitong probinsya,” Villarama explained.

“Iyong dry spell which is three consecutive months are below normal rainfall mayroon pong sampung probinsya at iyong drought po which five consecutive months of below normal rainfall 14, so 17-10 at saka 14,” he noted.

Villarama also warned that by the end of February, at least 10 more provinces could be impacted by the El Nino. Presidential News Desk