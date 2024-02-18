NEDA says SMC-SAP consotrium to help Marcos admin's economic goals

World-class air transportation infrastructure shall be instrumental in achieving the Marcos Administration’s objectives of creating high-quality jobs, encouraging tourism, expanding trade and market opportunities, as well as enhancing mobility toward social and economic transformation.

This was the statement of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan after the Department of Transportation awarded to SMC-SAP and Co. Consortium the bid to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The P170.6 billion project ? which covers all facilities of the airport, including its runways, its four terminals, and associated facilities ? addresses the NAIA's longstanding issues such as inadequate terminal capacity and restricted aircraft movement.

The modernization drive aims to increase annual capacity from 35 to 62 million passengers and air traffic movement from 40 to 48 flights per hour.

With the rollout of significant investments in the coming years, the Filipino people can look forward to shorter queues and waiting times, reduced flight delays, improved service quality, and better overall passenger experience. NEDA Public Affairs