Marcos orders DPWH to conduct structural assessment to earthquake-stricken Pagasa building in Agusan del Sur

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on Friday the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct a structural assessment on the building of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Agusan del Sur, which was damaged by the strong earthquake in Caraga.

In the situation briefing on the effects of the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) in the Caraga region, Marcos said the DPWH should look into the PAGASA building where the Doppler radar is stored as it served as an important instrument in weather forecasting for the region.

“Have a look at it kasi very important ‘yan for the forecasting. Para at least may warnings tayo when these things happen. Mayroon tayong warning na may parating na heavy rains, low pressure area,” Marcos told DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, who present during the briefing.

Marcos’ statement came after Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel raised their concern on the Pagasa building in Hinatuan that was damaged by the earthquake in the region, affecting the agency’s Doppler radar that monitors weather disturbances.

Pimentel said he has informed Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Renato Solidum Jr. about the issue.

“It is very important,” Marcos stressed in referring to the Doppler radar.

“The forecast has become more and more important. Forecasting has become even more important than it always was, that’s why tama ‘yung concern na kailangang mayroon tayo ? kung mayroon talagang Doppler radar dun ginagamit for the forecasting that should be operational,” he added.

Marcos also ordered Secretary Bonoan to closely coordinate with the local government about the issue while the DPWH official assured the President to structurally assess the PAGASA building.

The President visited Agusan del Sur on Friday to personally oversee the effects of trough of the low-pressure area, which caused heavy rains in Mindanao from January 29 to February 3, resulting in massive flooding and landslide incidents. Presidential News Desk