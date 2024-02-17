PCG, BFAR vessels start rotational deployment in Bajo de Masinloc this month: NSC

The Philippine government ordered the rotational deployment of its vessels to protect the rights of Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough shoal).

In a statement, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said "in line with the vision of “Bagong Pilipinas” in achieving food security as a pivotal element in national development, the Philippine government has taken decisive action to protect the rights and safety of Filipino fishermen in the waters of Bajo De Masinloc (BDM)."

"The national government has directed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to deploy their vessels for rotational deployment in BDM starting this month," he said.

"These efforts aim to ensure the safety and security of our Filipino fishermen in their traditional fishing grounds. Further, both PCG and BFAR were also directed to distribute food packs, groceries, and even fuel to support the fishermen in sustaining their activities in the vicinity of BDM," he added.

It can be recalled that just last month, the China Coast Guard harassed Filipino fishermen gathering seashells at Scarborough shoal. The Filipino fishermen were reportedly prevented by the Chinese Coast Guard from leaving the area unless they returned their catch back into the sea.

Ano also noted that "there is no truth to the statement of the Chinese Coast Guard that it expelled a BFAR vessel and PCG vessel that allegedly intruded into their waters" as PCG vessel, "BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), just recently completed a successful nine-day patrol from February 1 to 9" while "BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Tamblot (MMOV-3005), is still conducting patrols in the waters of BDM since February 14.

"The National Security Council reaffirms the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Bajo de Masinloc and it’s surrounding waters within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). These rights are recognized under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award," he said.

"It is crucial to emphasize that the activities of the Filipino fishermen and the PCG and BFAR vessels in BDM are fully compliant with national laws and consistent with the Philippines' position on the West Philippine Sea," he added.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said based on their latest monitoring there were "13 Filipino fishing vessels" receiving supplies and relief assistance from BFAR at the area of Scarborough shoal.

Ano stressed that "any attempts by state actors to intimidate or drive away our fishermen are clear violations of international law and disregard the decision of the Arbitral Award."

"Despite these challenges, the PCG and BFAR vessels will maintain professionalism in dealing with any unlawful and provocative behavior exhibited by China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia vessels. This includes responding to dangerous and blocking maneuvers that blatantly disregard the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, 1972 (COLREGs)," he stated.

"The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) reassures the Filipino people that our member agencies are fully dedicated to upholding our commitment to the President and the nation. Through a comprehensive whole-of-government approach, we stand unwavering in our mission to protect our sovereignty and safeguard our national interests in the West Philippine Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS