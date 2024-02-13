Remulla orders investigation of hoax bomb threats in gov't agencies

By Robina Asido

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered an investigation after at least seven government schools and agencies received bomb threats from an alleged Japanese lawyer on Monday morning, which turned into a hoax.

The National Bureau of Investigation has swiftly begun ''collaboration with the Japan Police Attache, other law enforcement agencies, emergency responders in response to the recent bomb threat by a certain Takahiro Karasawa'', a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement said.

Through this coordinated effort, proactive measures will be formulated and implemented to effectively address the threat," it added.

According to the Regional Tactical Operation and Intelligence Center (RTOIC) of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) the bomb threats were received by the Commission on Audit in Commonwealth, Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City; Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in General Santos Avenue, Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City and Panghulo Elementary School along Panghulo Road in Barangay Panghulo Malabon City.

Evacuation was also done at the main building of Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) Central office in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City; Insurance Commission at United Nations Ave., Ermita; Pasig Elementary School in Barangay San Nicolas, Pasig City; Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and Power Sector Asset Liabilities Management (Psalm) in Quezon City due to the bomb threat.

The DOJ noted that "the name Takahiro Karasawa has been associated with previous bomb threats across different countries."

"On September 8, 2023, the same individual issued a bomb threat targeting the MRT-3 system. This alarming pattern emphasizes the need for immediate and decisive action," it stated.

In an interview with reporters in Taguig City, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said it is the third bomb threat the PNP has recorded under the same name.

"It's very unfortunate, still the same mode, the same personality, the same signature under the same name as that of Karasawa. Although this has been the third already... but of course we cannot really ignore it," he said

"It’s very unfortunate that in some instances we have to suspend classes because of this kind of threat. I just hope that those persons responsible for this should know the consequences and they are causing so much trouble," he added.

Acorda said the PNP is investigating to identify the perpetrators behind the bomb threat as based on their coordination with other agencies "unfortunately it appears that the said person (Karasawa) is according to him, his email was hacked or someone assumed his identity."

"We have been tracing and we try to coordinate with other countries because it is not only happening here in the country. It is also happening in the different agencies of the government and even outside our country," he said.

The DOJ and NBI reminded the public and warned the perpetrators "that threats of this nature are taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with accordingly, in full compliance with the law."

NBI Director Medardo De Lemos assures the public that the safety and well-being of our citizens remain the utmost priority, and every effort will be made to ensure a swift resolution to this alarming situation.

“The NBI is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice. We will keep the public informed of any significant developments in this case,” he said. DMS