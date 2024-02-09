SMC-SAC Consortium submits highest bid to upgrade Ninoy Aquino International Airport

The San Miguel Corp.-SAC Consortium offered to give the government 82.16 percent of revenues in presenting its bid to upgrade Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Thursday.

''Of the three bidders, the SMC-SAC Consortium submitted the highest bid amount, offering to share 82.16 percent of future gross revenues, excluding passenger service charges, with the government. This is in addition to the fixed upfront fee of P 30 billion and annual fee of P 2 billion, both payable to the government,'' a statement by the DOTr said.

The bid amounts submitted by the two other bidders were: GMR Airports Consortium 33.30 percent and Manila International Airport Consortium 25.91 percent

The PBAC will review the financial proposals for compliance with the requirements of the instructions to bidders.

This process is expected to be completed, and a notice of award issued to the bidder whose financial proposal meets the requirements of the Instructions to bidders and who submitted the highest bid amount, by February 15. DMS