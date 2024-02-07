PNP reports almost tripled value of illegal drugs seized under Marcos admin

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported the successful anti-drug campaign under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with triple the value of illegal drugs seized in police operations.

During the sectoral meeting in Malacanang, PNP chief Gen. Bejamin Acorda Jr. said authorities have seized a total of 10,324.61 kilograms of illegal drugs with total value of P21.1 billion from the period July 1, 2022, when Marcos assumed the presidency, to January 31, 2024.

This is almost triple the value of the recorded 5,472.21 kilograms of illegal drugs confiscated with a total value of P8.04 billion for the period December 2020 to June 30, 2022.

For the period of July 1, 2022 to January 31, 2024, authorities have conducted 75,831 anti-drug operations that resulted to the arrest of 95,790 individuals.

Anti-drug operations is one of the areas that the PNP has given focus since the start of the Marcos administration, along with loose firearms, e-sabong and illegal gambling websites, and communist terror groups. Presidential News Desk