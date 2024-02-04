Cybersecurity experts foil hacking of government websites and email addresses

Cybersecurity experts recently repulsed a hacking of government websites and email addresses by cybercriminals which based on investigation are from China, an official of the Department of

Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said Saturday.

One of these cyber attacks, said DICT Undersecretary for connectivity, cybersecurity and upskilling Jeffrey Ian Dy, tried to hack the website of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Dy said the hackers were from China Unicom, a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company.

“We were able to trace ‘yung kanilang command and control operating from within China,” Dy said.

Dy pointed out the “threat actors” were operating from Chinese territory.

The DICT’s information security arm also discovered about two weeks ago espionage activities which affected government google workspaces.

The hackers eyed the email addresses of the websites of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as well as other government agencies.

“Ang hinahanap nila gov.ph pero hindi pa rin nila inatake. Hinahanap nila kung sino yung naglalog-in as administrator,” Dy explained.

Dy said those involved in the cyber attacks are professionals and different from normal hackers

which can usually complete their exploitation in three months. He added that they will remain vigilant against them. DMS